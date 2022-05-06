Kingsport, TN — As you heard earlier former Tennessee Volunteer John Fulkerson was back home tonight in the “Model City,” where he fulfilled his N-I-L obligations by meeting his fans at Pals.

The 6-foot-9 Fulkerson took advantage of his COVID season to become a super senior. He finished his Tennessee career with 165 career appearances and he holds the SEC and Tennessee program records for the most career games played.

He’s not expecting to hear his name in the upcoming NBA draft, so we asked what was next after his one thousand point career at Tennessee.

“Basketball is still my future and since the season has been over I have been working out and training every day I have been able to go to a few different camps and combines plus workouts that have helped my ability to play at the next level and just seeing where basketball will take me and just make the most out of it really I have learned a whole lot about this country but still I can’t tell you I know a lot at all but really it depends on my agent as to where I fit best at country, style of play and things like that.”