(WJHL) – One of Tennessee’s top arms from the 2023 season has announced where he’ll be playing baseball this upcoming spring.

Right-handed pitcher Chase Burns took to Instagram on Wednesday night, sharing his commitment to Wake Forest University.

Burns spent two seasons on Rocky Top, garnering major honors as a freshman in 2022. He was named to six different All-American teams, in addition to being named the 2022 D1Baseball.com National Freshman of the Year.

The Gallatin, Tennessee native started working out of the more often bullpen as a sophomore, appearing in 18 games. He posted a 5-3 record in 2023 and sported a 4.25 ERA. His 114 strikeouts this season were second only to Chase Dollander.