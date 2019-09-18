Former Vol Grant Williams talks about his dream coming true

Greeneville, TN — One of the greatest players to ever slip on an orange and white jersey was in Greeneville helping to raise money for a good cause.

Former Tennessee all-american Grant Williams spoke to the 19th annual Boys and Girls club champions dinner.

The event is a fundraiser for the organization that serves many children annually throughout Greeneville & Greene County with a variety of after-school, summer and youth sports programs.

Williams was an NBA first-round draft pick for the Boston Celtics after compiling a standout career at the university of Tennessee, he still doesn’t want anyone to pinch him from this dream come true….It’s something that I look back and I’m still speechless about it, Tennessee prepared for me for the fact I’m in Boston right now and playing at this high level too accomplish my dream is always been something that I’ve thought of and it’s something my family has known they have pushed me forward but so has my coaching staff and I thanks those that have helped me get here to this level.”