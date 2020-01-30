Former Tennessee Volunteer punter Dustin Colquitt looking for a super bowl ring

Miami, FL — The Tennessee Volunteers will be represented in the Super Bowl Sunday when Kansas City faces San Francisco.

Punter Dustin Colquitt plays for the Chiefs while defensive back Emmanuel Moseley the 49ers.

While Moseley has only been in the league for the last 2 years, Colquitt out of Knoxville has been in the league since 2005.

He’s trying to become the 3rd member of the Colquitt family to capture a Super Bowl ring since his father Craig has two and brother Britton has one.

“I feel like I’m on Gods time now one is guaranteed a super bowl appearance and an opportunity to play in this game my father got to play in two my brother got to play in two so I kind of felt like the odd man out I have not been there yet, but I get to pick my dad and his brain on everything they went through they remember it like it was yesterday my dad was 78 and 79 Super Bowls 13 and 14 he remembers being in Miami and going through this whole thing so it’s exciting” according to Colquitt.