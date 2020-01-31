Former Tennessee RB Jay Graham back on Vols’ coaching staff

Knoxville, TN — Tennessee Volunteer running back Jay Graham is officially back home when coach Jeremy Pruitt announced the hire of the former Tennessee star as running backs coach.

Graham has established himself as one of the country’s top mentors of running backs during stops at Texas A&M, Florida State, and South Carolina in recent years.

He rushed for 2,609 yards and 25 touchdowns for the Vols from 1993-96 and played in the NFL for six years.

He previously coached UT’s running backs in 2012, teaming up with current offensive coordinator Jim Chaney and in 2013, he won a national championship at Florida state alongside Pruitt.

Since 2013, six Graham-coached running backs have been selected in the NFL draft.