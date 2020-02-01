Former Tennessee cornerback hopes to win Super Bowl with San Francisco

Miami, Fl — When Super Bowl 54 kicks off in Miami Sunday, former Tennessee football player Emmanuel Moseley will be on the sidelines as a representative on the San Francisco 49ers as a back-up cornerback.

Moseley, who played on mediocre teams at Tennessee during his 4-year tenure shared how his college experience prepared him for his life in the pros.

“We played in the biggest college stadium. Tennessee is a huge college platform. You can play in that league and play in the NFL because it’s basically like the baby brother to the NFL. And then you’d be hearing and dreaming about this as a child. I always dreamed about this as a little child, and it has finally happened” according to Moseley.