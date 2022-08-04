Knoxville, TN — Plowing the road for Volunteer running backs like Lyn J Dixon will be former Sullivan East football player Dayne Davis… With four of the five starting linemen returning from a year ago, the unit is making leaps and bounds.

After learning the system, and the tempo, of the offense down solid last year, the men in the trenches are progressing greatly with a year under their belts.

“Progressing fast, this time last year, it’s night and day,Getting more guys in the room up there, getting in the playbook more, knowing their stuff. That way, ball, snap, quick got to know what you’re doing. Defense is going to change right before the snap. Knowing the inside and out of that playbook. I just feel like our O-line group is really tight. I think we’re with each other. Sometimes we battle back and forth but competition is good for the room, and we’ve got a lot of that right now.”