Former Sullivan East Patriot Dayne Davis has been nominated for the Burlsworth trophy

Knoxville, TN — The Burlsworth Trophy selection committee announced THIS morning that former Sullivan East and current Tennessee redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Dayne Davis is one of 88 players nominated for the 2021 Burlsworth Trophy.

The award is given annually to the most outstanding football player in America who began his career as a walk-on and has shown outstanding performance on the field.

Currently, in his third year with the program, Davis enrolled at Tennessee in 2019 as a preferred walk-on before earning a scholarship in December 2020.

The 6-7, 325-pound tackle has played in all eight games this season, seeing action on 223 offensive snaps and allowing just four pressures