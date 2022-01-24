Former Nebraska linebacker to join Vols

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Former Nebraska linebacker Jackson Hannah has transferred to Tennessee. The Nashville native is already enrolled at UT and is attending classes, according to a university spokesman.
The preferred walk-on played in all 12 games for the Cornhuskers in 2021, mostly on special teams. He saw action at linebacker against Fordham and recorded his first career tackle. Hannah was considered one of the top linebackers in the southeast when he signed with Nebraska.
The Montgomery Bell Academy grad was a four-star recruit coming out of high school and could add some depth to the Tennessee linebacker room.