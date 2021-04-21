Former Greene Devil Albright moves to linebacker at Tennessee

Knoxville, TN — The Tennessee Vols were back on the practice field, as spring football continues on campus. Just one more practice after today to prep for Josh Heupel’s first spring game on Rocky Top. And local players Will Albright from Greeneville and Dayne Davis from Sullivan East have been working with the first teams.

In fact, Albright number 46 actually signed with the Vols to be a long snapper, but after losing his job he switched to linebacker and so far the redshirt freshman has been a hit under linebacker coach Brian Jean-Mary who brings an extensive resume to Knoxville that includes stints as linebackers coach at Georgia Tech, Texas, Louisville and Michigan.

While he couldn’t tell you how much playing time Albright will see at linebacker, he’s very impressed with his work ethic.

Brian Jean-Mary “Will is a team player. Based on our numbers, he wanted to do what he could to help the program. He also sees that as an opportunity for what he does. If you are able to play linebacker, tackle, take on blocks and understand the linebacker position, that only enhances what you can do as a long snapper and vice versa. He’s done a great job for us. He’s been rotating in every day, showing his toughness. He’s one of the guys that has had a really good spring. We have been very excited for what he has been able to show so far.”