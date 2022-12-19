KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Four Tennessee pitchers and one position player have been named to Collegiate Baseball’s All-American Teams.

Starting pitchers Chase Dollander and Chase Burns bot garnered First Team selections. Starting pitcher Drew Beam and reliever Camden Sewell landed on the Second Team, while Kansas transfer Maui Ahuna picked up a Third Team nod as shortstop.

Dollander was named SEC Pitcher of the Year last season after finishing with a perfect 10-0 record, dishing out 108 strikeouts and posting a conference-best 2.39 ERA.

Burns returns after a stellar freshman campaign that saw him named to four All-American teams at the conclusion of the 2022 season. He tallied an 8-2 record to go along with 103 strikeouts.

Another freshman phenom from a year ago, Beam will look to duplicate his 8-1 record and 2.72 ERA he posted last spring. Beam also earned SEC Freshman of the Year honors in 2022.

Fifth-year senior Camden Sewell returns to the Big Orange bullpen in 2023. He holds a career record of 15-3 with 136 strikeouts in 70 total appearances.

Ahuna comes to Knoxville after a pair of seasons with the Jayhawks, where he earned All-Big 12 recognition as both a freshman and sophomore. He holds a career batting average of .357 with 73 RBI, 27 doubles and 21 stolen bases.

Tennessee’s first competition of the 2023 season will come at the MLB4 Tournament in Scottsdale, Arizona from February 17-19.