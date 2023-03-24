NEW YORK (WATE) — Tennessee was outscored 40-28 in the second half in its 62-55 Sweet 16 loss to Florida Atlantic University.

Despite being undersized, FAU outrebounded Tennessee 40-36 in the matchup.

Both teams were trading buckets early until the Vols went on a 7-0 run to take a 17-8 advantage with 12:07 left in the first half.

The Vols used Uroš Plavšić size in the first half. The Serbian senior tallied eight points on four-of-eight shooting in that period.

Both teams were held scoreless for the final 2:42 of the first half, but Tennessee clung to a 27-22 lead at the break.

Both teams were gridlocked in the second half until FAU went on an 18-2 run. The Owls hit three 3-pointers during that stretch. FAU only hit three triples in the entire first half. FAU took a 51-41 lead with 6:47 left in the game.

Tennessee continued to chip back into the game. Josiah-Jordan James hit a massive three to pull the Vols to within 55-50 with 3:16 left.

Tennessee could not find enough offense to overcome the five-point deficit. The Owls increased their lead at the free-throw line to close out the win.

James and Jonas Aidoo were the only double-digit scorers for the Vols. Both players had 10 points.

UT finished the season 25-11 on the season. The Vols made the Sweet 16 for the ninth time in program history.