ORLANDO, Fla. (WATE) — Plenty of Tennessee Volunteers family members made the trip to Orlando for the Citrus Bowl, including Brad Lampley, father of Tennessee offensive lineman Jackson Lampley.

Jackson Lampley earned the first start of his collegiate career in the Vols regular-season finale against Vanderbilt.

“It was a big day, you know it’s one that you dream of as a player, one you dream up as a parent,” said Brad Lampley. “That was a really special day for our family that I think we’ll remember for a long time.”

The offensive lineman has played five seasons for Tennessee, during which his family has been able to transition from having to be hard on him in high school to getting to be a cheerleader on the sidelines in college.

“At that point, it’s just like ‘Hey you’re great, we’re in your corner no matter what, hang in there and just keep working hard,'” said Brad Lampley.

Since high school, Jackson has gone to his dad first after most games.

“He still comes to me first over my wife,” said Brad Lampley. “If he thinks he’s done well, he comes to me first. If it’s bad, he may just try to avoid me altogether, so hopefully tomorrow (Citrus Bowl) he comes to me first.”