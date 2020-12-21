Tennessee Athletics: Vols out of Liberty Bowl, Pruitt tests positive for COVID-19

(UPDATE) KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL)- In a statement from Tennessee Athletics, officials confirmed the football team will not be competing in the upcoming AutoZone Liberty Bowl.
The following is a statement from Tennessee Head Football Coach Jeremy Pruitt:
“Earlier today, I was informed by our medical staff that I have tested positive for COVID-19, and I immediately began isolating at home. I am experiencing mild symptoms but doing fine. We are obviously disappointed that we will not be able to play in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl, but the health and safety of our student-athletes will always remain our top priority. I am especially proud of our team and medical staff in safely navigating through a unique season where we played all 10 of our regular-season games.”Jeremy Pruitt
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — ESPN’s Chris Low reports that Tennessee will not play in the Autozone Liberty Bowl due to head coach Jeremy Pruitt along with multiple players and coaches testing positive for COVID-19 (this according to sources).
Low says that the tests were conducted on Sunday, and the results came back on Monday morning after the Vols had accepted the bowl invitation. Those who tested positive within the program got retested Monday, to confirm the results.
Per Low’s article:
“Tennessee also conducted a second round of testing for everybody in the football program on Monday to be sure. The combination of positive tests and subsequent contact tracing doesn’t leave Tennessee with enough players or coaches to participate in the bowl game.”
