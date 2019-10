KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Saturday, the Vols come off their first bye week of the season to take on Georgia at home, and they will do so with true freshman Brian Maurer starting at quarterback.

According to ESPN, this will be the true freshman’s first career start.

This is also the first time in 18 games that Jarrett Guarantano isn’t the starting QB.

