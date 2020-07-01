ESPN documentary ‘Johnny Majors: Straight Ahead’ to premiere this week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – An hour-long documentary celebrating the life and legacy of the late Johnny Majors is set to make its debut this week.

The documentary, titled Johnny Majors: Straight Ahead, will debut Friday, July 3 on ESPNU. The premiere air exactly one month after the Vols legend died at the age of 85.

As a player, Majors played tailback and punter at Tennessee. He was among the last class of freshmen recruited by the legendary General Robert Neyland. He was named SEC Player of the Year in 1955.

During Tennessee’s 1956 SEC Championship season, Majors was named SEC Player of the Year, a unanimous All-American selection and finished as the runner up for the 1956 Heisman Trophy.

After winning the 1976 National Championship as Pittsburgh’s head coach, Majors returned to his alma mater to coach the Volunteers. He led the Vols to the 1985 SEC Championship and back-to-back conference titles in 1989 and 1990. He finished with an overall coaching record of 185-137-10.