ERWIN, Tenn. (WJHL)- The Vols started playing football in 1891, meaning they’ve played through 130 seasons. Doug Cooper hasn’t missed a game in Neyland Stadium in 52 of them.

“The first game I ever went to was the Tennessee-LSU game in 1967. My father and my uncle George took me to that game with them. I was 13 years old,” said Cooper. “Tennessee was ranked second in the nation. And they beat LSU 17 to 14, and LSU had a chance to win that game on the last second field goal or to tie it, and Tennessee blocked that and the crowd went crazy and I was sold.”

Cooper might live in Erwin, but his heart is in Knoxville. He’s been to every home Tennessee football game since 1971.

“I have not missed a game in Knoxville in 52 years,” he said.

He’s been to other games outside of Neyland too. He’s traveled to some away, bowl and championship games, including going to Arizona in 1998 for the National Championship.

“I just enjoy the atmosphere. After Dawn and I were married, it was something that we enjoy doing together after the sons came along,” said Cooper. “They enjoyed it. It becomes a family thing. It gives us something to talk about all week.”

Bleeding orange is a family affair for the Coopers.

“I love Coach Majors. My oldest son is named after Coach Majors. His name is John Cooper after Johnny Majors. Coach Majors, whenever you talk to him, he would know about Erwin,” he recalled. “He always would talk about the history, what it was like to fish in certain places and so forth, and he was always great.”

The entire family watched the Vols beat the Crimson Tide for the first time in 16 years this season.

“It’s been one of the most enjoyable seasons I’ve spent in Knoxville,” he said.

While he’s sitting Saturday’s game in Athens, Georgia out, he’s hoping the now No. 1 ranked team in the college football playoff poll will defeat the No. 3 Bulldogs.

“I don’t think the moment is too big for right now,” Cooper said. “I think they’ll play their best, and I really hope we can come out on top.”

Cooper is no stranger to coaching himself. He’s been to several coaching clinics in Knoxville.

He taught in the Unicoi Co. School System for 30 years. He also coached football at Unicoi County High School for 31 years and at Science Hill for four.