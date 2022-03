KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Blake Burke sent a three-run blast over the scoreboard in right field in the first inning to kick off an impressive offensive showing for No. 1/5 Tennessee, who defeated Butler, 13-3, Tuesday night in front of 4,494 fans at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

The Volunteers earned their 20th win of the young season and are one of just two teams nationally to reach the 20-win mark so far this year, along with Virginia