KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Fans watching the University of Tennessee Georgia game at Neyland Stadium were in for a special treat from one of East Tennessee’s most prominent icons.

Dolly Parton was in attendance at Saturday’s game as the Vols took on the Bulldogs, and the star even made an appearance down on the field at the end of the first quarter. In true Dolly fashion, she couldn’t let the occasion pass without a song.

Fans watching the game in person or on television saw Parton singing “Rocky Top” on the field with Peyton Manning, backed up by the University of Tennessee Choir and the Pride of the Southland Band.

Dolly was a delight, inviting Georgia fans to join in signing, and later joking that she couldn’t hear because her audio went out and the sound of the fans in Neyland Stadium was very loud.

After her performance, Parton could be heard on the University of Tennessee Athletics audio broadcast saying that she was proud to be there and thanking the fans.

“Well, I couldn’t hear, but I love the song!” Parton said. “I just want you to know how proud I am to be here and thank you so much for taking special attention to do whatever we do. And I had a little trouble with hearing, but we know Rocky Top and that song was written by Boudleaux and Felice Bryant, and Dale, their son is in the stadium tonight. So I guess we’ll play ball! Thank you!”

Just a day before attending the Vols game, Dolly released her rock ‘n’ roll album “Rockstar.”