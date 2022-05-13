KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – A stellar start on the mound from Chase Dollander and three total Tennessee home runs—including two from freshman Blake Burke —led the top-ranked Vols to a 5-2 win over No. 22/NR Georgia in the series opener Thursday night at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.



Dollander earned his first series-opening start of the season and stifled the Bulldog offense in 6.0 innings of work—giving up one run on three hits and striking out six. The sophomore right-hander, who was making his first start of any kind since April 16, was credited with the win, improving his record to 7-0.