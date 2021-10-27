‘Dear Tennessee’: Vols QB enters transfer portal

Tennessee quarterback Harrison Bailey (15) looks for a receiver during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Tennessee Tech, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Knoxville, Tenn. Tennessee won 56-0. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee football program has seen many players enter the transfer portal and leave for another school since the 2020 season. Now, another one has followed suit.

Quarterback Harrison Bailey is the latest to throw his hat into the transfer portal. Bailey announced his departure from the Vols on Wednesday.

In his announcement on social media, Bailey thanked UT, his coaches, and teammates.

“To my brothers: I love you guys,” said Bailey in a letter posted on his Twitter account. “We made a lifetime of memories over the last few years. Thank you for always supporting me through thick and thin.”

A sophomore out of Marietta, Ga., Bailey has been in the third-string slot at QB in the Vols’ depth chart behind Hendon Hooker and Joe Milton III this season under coach Josh Heupel. His freshman year he completed 48 passes on 68 attempts for 578 yards, four touchdowns, and two interceptions.

He appeared against Tennessee Tech in mid-September this season and ran for his first-career rushing touchdown.

Quarterback Brian Maurer entered the portal in August after losing out on the Vols starting job — in late October.