Davis powers No. 20 Tennessee women past Missouri 78-73

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) _ Rennia Davis scored all 26 of her points in the second half, with 20 in the fourth quarter, to help No. 20 Tennessee beat Missouri 78-73. Davis made a pair of 3-pointers during an 8-0 run that opened the fourth quarter and gave the Lady Vols the lead for good. Davis scored all but three of Tennessee’s fourth-quarter points. Her 26 points matched a season-high. Rae Burrell scored 18 of her 23 points in the first half for the Lady Vols. Haley Troup and Aijha Blackwell had 16 points each for the Tigers.