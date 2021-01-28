Davis, No. 20 Lady Vols hold off Ole Miss 68-67

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) _ Rennia Davis scored 21 points and No. 20 Tennessee went 11 of 11 from the foul line in the fourth quarter to hold off Mississippi 68-67. The Lady Vols trailed by as many as 13 points in the second quarter. Donnetta Johnson’s jumper at the 2:03 mark had Mississippi on top 61-60 before the Rebels had two misses on their next possession and a turnover after that. Meanwhile Jordan Walker and Jordan Horston each hit a pair of free throws and Davis made a layup for a 66-61 lead with 16 seconds left. Johnson led Ole Miss with 19 points.?