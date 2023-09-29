KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Volunteers may be playing an SEC East opponent in South Carolina, but Saturday’s game carries much more personal weight for the team and fans after last season.

Despite a loss to Georgia in the regular season, the 2022 Vols had still been considered a possible playoff contender going into the second to last week of the season. Those hopes were dashed in an away game in Columbia as the Vols lost 63-38, and starting quarterback Hendon Hooker suffered a season-ending ACL injury.

With Saturday’s 2023 rematch with the Gamecocks looming, the University of Tennessee announced the team would wear black “Dark Mode” jerseys in Neyland Stadium.

The No. 21 Vols are 3-1 heading into Saturday following a strong 45-14 win over UTSA last week, but the team has yet to notch a conference win thanks to a loss to Florida in Week 3.

South Carolina heads to Knoxville with a 2-2 record. The Gamecocks have suffered losses to North Carolina and Georgia but secured a conference win over Mississippi State last week.

Spencer Rattler, the starting quarterback for the Gamecocks, has had a strong start to the season, ranking tenth in passing out of all the Division 1 quarterbacks, according to ESPN. Rattler has a 74.2% completion for 1,242 yards.

Tennessee’s Joe Milton sits at 57th in passing by ESPN’s rankings with a 62.5% completion for 925 yards.

As of Friday, Tennessee was an 11.5-point favorite over South Carolina.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. The game will air on the SEC Network.