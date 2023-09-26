KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee will once again suit up against the South Carolina Gamecocks sporting unique alternate uniforms that have become fan favorites.

Tennessee football social media accounts on Monday changed their profile pictures and shared posts teasing the return of the ‘dark mode’ uniforms. The Vols appear set to don the sleek alternates at home against South Carolina on Saturday, Sept. 30.

Vol fans had long clamored for the return of the distinct uniforms after they first wore them during a victory over South Carolina on Halloween 2009. Tennessee topped South Carolina again when the black jerseys finally returned in 2021.

They wore them once again in 2022 for a blowout win against Kentucky, marking the first time the uniforms were not worn against South Carolina. It was also the first time the team wore black helmets.

Tennessee uniforms and apparel were made by Adidas when the first version of the black jerseys arrived in 2009. Tennessee switched to Nike in 2015.

The Vols will be looking for revenge against a South Carolina team that ended their hopes for spot in the 2022 College Football Playoff with a blowout loss that also saw Hendon Hooker’s Tennessee career end with a season-ending injury.

Saturday’s kickoff at Neyland Stadium is slated for 7:30 on the SEC Network.