(WJHL) – The moment Kennedy Chandler had been dreaming of finally came on Thursday night, even if it did come a bit later than expeted.

The former Vols guard was selected No. 38 overall in the 2022 NBA Draft by the San Antonio Spurs. But, according to multiple reports, the Spurs will trade Chandler to the Memphis Grizzlies.

Chandler grew up just outside of Memphis before attending Sunrise Christian Academy in Kansas.

In his lone season in Knoxville, Chandler averaged 13.9 points, 4.7 assists and 2.2 steals per game – all of which led the team. He also was named the 2022 SEC Tournament MVP and landed on the 2022 SEC All-Tournament team and the All-SEC Second Team.