KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Cedric Tillman became the latest Tennessee Volunteer selected in the 2023 NFL Draft Friday when the Cleveland Browns selected him in the third round.

The 6’3″ wide receiver joins Darnell Wright, Hendon Hooker, and Jalin Hyatt among the selection from Tennessee. He was picked 74th overall, one spot behind Hyatt.

With defensive end Byron Young going 77th overall to the Los Angeles Rams, four of the 10 picks from 68th to 77th were Tennessee Volunteers.

Though an ankle injury limited him to just six games in 2022, Tillman came in just one spot behind Hyatt in ESPN’s list of best wide receiver draft prospects.

In 2021, Tillman set a school record for most consecutive games with a touchdown catch (7) and became Tennessee’s first 1,000-yard receiver since 2012. His 12 touchdown catches in 2021 were the most ever by a Volunteer in a single season until Hyatt racked up 15 in 2022.

The Las Vegas native showed out in Tennessee’s games against Alabama and Georgia in 2021, racking up a combined 17 catches for 352 yards and two touchdowns.

His father, also named Cedric, played four season in the NFL from 1992 to 1995 with the Denver Broncos and Jacksonville Jaguars.

He’ll join Tennessee fan favorite quarterback Josh Dobbs and running back John Kelly Jr. in Cleveland