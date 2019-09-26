Case against UT football player dismissed

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The case against a University of Tennessee football player was dismissed in Knox County court Thursday.

Linebacker Jeremy Banks was in court Thursday. He had been arrested on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear in connection with a charge of driving on a suspended license.

Banks was able to travel with the team for last week’s game at Florida.

