KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee wide receiver Bru McCoy announced that he will return to Rocky Top for the 2024 season, giving head coach Josh Heupel another weapon for his pass-happy scheme.

“Let’s run it back! Thank you Vol Nation for all the love and support especially since my injury,” McCoy wrote Tuesday on social media. “This place and team is special and I truly believe the best is yet to come! Go Vols.”

The 6’3″ pass catcher joined Tennessee from USC as a redshirt junior and made an immediate impact in 2022. He hauled in 52 catches for 667 yards and four touchdowns in a record-setting season for Tennessee’s offense. He started five games in 2023 before suffering a season-ending ankle injury against South Carolina that required surgery.

McCoy’s announcement provides an experienced target for a Tennessee offense that is expected to be helmed by sophomore quarterback Nico Iamaleava, who was named Citrus Bowl MVP after recording four total touchdowns in his first career start.