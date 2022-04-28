Nashville, TN — The Big Orange Caravan was back on the road tonight and their stop was in the Music City.

Once again it was headlined by football head coach Josh Heupel, men’s basketball head coach Rick Barnes, women’s basketball head coach Kellie Harper, Vols athletic director Danny White, and chancellor Donde Plowman..

With the NFL draft, tonight Coach Heupel who has a top 20 recruiting class talked about the players he recruits and how most of them have their hearts set on playing on the game’s biggest stage.

“I think the development of our players is critical and the draft as we continue in our program will be able to showcase the guys we are bringing in we have a great brand, great logo, and able to recruit high-level players we look at the guys you draft this weekend and they are going to be in the NFL and their rookie season next year you look at the development of them over the last 12 months the value they got playing in our program, changing their bodies and competitive excited for all of them this weekend and really for their future and that is a huge part of recruiting.”

This season the Vols have 4 players that could hear their names in the draft.