KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Have you ever wanted to own a mustard bottle signed by Hendon Hooker or a whiskey bottle autographed by Peyton Manning? Now is your chance through a unique charity auction supporting the University of Tennessee scholarships.

Tee Martin, who quarterbacked the Tennessee Volunteers to the 1998 National Championship, is hosting his second annual charity golf tournament this weekend at the Avalon Country Club in Lenoir City.

Proceeds of the Tee off w/ Tee Martin Golf Tournament will benefit the Flagship Scholarship program for first-year Tennessee students from Austin-East, Central & Fulton high schools in Knoxville.

This year’s event has already raised $100,000, according to WATE sports reporter Casey Kay. In addition to the tournament, a silent auction offers another way to support the scholarship program.

Items on offer include sports memorabilia like a Josh Heupel signed helmet, a Chicago Sky jersey autographed by Candace Parker and an autographed jersey from 2019 NFL MVP Lamar Jackson. Unique vacation and entertainment items like tickets to The Chicks World Tour or a stay at the Dancing Bear Lodge are also up for bid.

Perhaps the most unique item? A special-edition, orange bottle of French’s mustard autographed by Hendon Hooker. Mustard became associated with Tennessee after a number of items, including a bottle of the condiment, were tossed onto the field at Neyland Stadium by fans during a 2021 loss to Ole Miss.

Hooker signed an NIL deal with French’s last season.

Another interesting auction listing is a bottle of Sweetens Cove bourbon whiskey autographed by the legendary Peyton Manning. The premium liquor first hit the market in 2020 and is distilled in East Tennessee.

Manning owns the Tennessee-based distillery and the golf course it’s named for along with tennis star Andy Roddick, CBS announcer Jim Nantz, country star Drew Holcomb and a small group of investors.

Click here to browse the more than 40 different items available for auction.