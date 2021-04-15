Barnes Announces Signing of Elite Forward Brandon Huntley-Hatfield

Knoxville, TN — The Tennessee basketball program continues its stretch of elite recruiting under head coach Rick Barnes, as five-star forward Brandon Huntley-Hatfield signed with the Vols Thursday.

A native of Clarksville, Tennessee, Huntley-Hatfield recently reclassified to the Class of 2021. He plans to enroll at UT this summer and will be a freshman in 2021-22. Prior to his reclassification, the 6-10 Huntley-Hatfield was rated by ESPN as the nation’s fourth-best overall prospect in the Class of 2022.

“We’re all really excited about Brandon’s decision to stay in state and develop as a Vol,” Barnes said. “He’s a highly skilled forward who is a terrific passer and has the ability to stretch the defense with his shooting. It’s clear he’s all about doing whatever it takes to help his team win. We’re all looking forward to putting in the work with him to help him reach his full potential.”

Huntley-Hatfield is the fifth five-star signee for the Vols since November of 2018.

Huntley-Hatfield attended IMG Academy in Florida for two years before transferring to Scotland Campus Prep in Scotland, Pennsylvania, for the 2020-21 academic year. He was coached there by Chris Chaney.