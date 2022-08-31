Knoxville, TN — And in Knoxville Josh Heupel said the players and coaches will have to be on their toes and adjust accordingly.. As for ball state.. the Cardinals aren’t used to the kind of atmosphere Neyland stadium offers..

Makes sense for a team that plays in a stadium with a capacity of just 22-thousand.. Cards head coach Mike Neu says he’s trying to replicate the noise at Ball State practices this week.

“Mike Neu/For a lot of guys this will be the first time in this kind of environment. One of the best stadium’s in college football to have 100,000 plus, great atmosphere and we’ve been prepping as much as we can making it hard in practice to hear. At the end of the day that’s the most important thing is making sure that the guys outside on the perimeter have to focus on the ball if they can’t hear.”