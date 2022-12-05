(WJHL) – Tennessee head man Josh Heupel and quarterback Hendon Hooker have been recognized as the best of the best in the Southeastern Conference by the Associated Press on Monday.

Heupel was selected as the SEC’s Coach of the Year with six votes, narrowly beating out LSU’s Brian Kelly, who received five. The second-year head man led the Vols to a 10-2 season and its first Orange Bowl appearance since 1998.

Hooker, the Big Orange signal-caller, was tabbed as the conference’s Offensive Player of the Year, after a near unanimous selection to the All-SEC First Team roster. Despite exiting the South Carolina game with a torn ACL, Hooker finished the season with 3,135 yards passing, 27 touchdowns and only two interceptions.

Junior wideout Jalin Hyatt was a unanimous selection to the All-SEC First Team following a breakout campaign. Offensive tackle Darnell Wright was also placed on the first-team offensive line.

Senior defensive tackle Byron Young was the only other member of the Big Orange to earn All-SEC honors from the AP, landing on the Second Team defense.