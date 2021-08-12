Alvin Kamara replaces Jason Witten on the Neyland Stadium video board

Knoxville, TN — This season when you show up at Neyland stadium there will be a change on the outside … Gone is the picture of Jason Witten the Elizabethton native who’s now coaching high school football in Texas. He’s been replaced with V-F-L and current New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara as the right image of three on the south-facing video board. He joins former UT linebacker Al Wilson and former coach Gen. Robert Neyland as the featured images.

Kamara rushed for 1,294 yards in two seasons with the Vols but was underused by former coach Butch Jones.

Tennessee’s aim recently is to devote one panel to a former Vol currently in the NFL…