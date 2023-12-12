KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One week after setting a career-high for points against George Mason, Jonas Aidoo shattered that record with 29 points in a comfortable home win over Georgia Southern on Tuesday.

Tennessee returned to Food City Center after recording their first ranked win of the season against Illinois on Saturday and returning to the top 15 of the Associated Press poll.

Rick Barnes’ team made quick work of the winless Eagles. The Vols scored 49 first half points on 60% shooting from the field and entered halftime with a 28 point lead.

Not only did Aidoo score Tennessee’s first 10 points, he scored as many points as the entire Georgia Southern team in the first half with 21.

His 29 point, 11-rebound double-double was the first such performance by a Volunteer since Dec. 15, 2018, according to UTSports.com. The last Tennessee player to score 20 points before halftime was Jordan McRae, who did so 10 seasons ago against South Carolina in 2014.

No other Volunteer scored more than 7 points. Tennessee recorded 27 bench points with all 12 players seeing action tonight.

UP NEXT: Tennessee will hit the road for a Dec. 16 neutral-site contest against North Carolina State in San Antonio, Texas.