KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – The University of Tennessee men’s basketball team turned in a dominant showing Tuesday night at the Food City Center, rolling to a 90-48 wire-to-wire exhibition victory over Lenoir-Rhyne.

Junior forward Jonas Aidoo registered a team-best 14 points for No. 9/10 Tennessee in its first home action of the 2023-24 campaign.

The Volunteers finished the night 37-of-63 (58.7 percent) from the field and 8-of-10 (80.0 percent) at the line, while holding Lenoir-Rhyne to just an 18-of-71 (25.4 percent) ledger on field goals. The victors also had a 46-32 edge on the glass and a 22-10 margin in assists, as well as 50-12 and 26-8 tallies in paint points and fast-break points, respectively.

Tennessee begins the 2023-24 regular season Monday at 6:30 p.m. against Tennessee Tech, live on SEC Network+ from the Food City Center.