Indianapolis, IN — The 5th ranked Tennessee Volunteers got a feel of the place they’ll be playing in tomorrow against Longwood in the opening round of the NCAA tournament.

The last time the Vols were in Indianapolis, it was a house of horrors. Oregon State took Tennessee to the cleaners.

Josiah-Jordan James said it’s a chance for the team to redeem themselves.

One thing Tennessee made known is that they aren’t satisfied with just an SEC Tournament title. They are hungry for more

“We’ve got to realize that — that was one of our goals all season, but we have another goal in mind that we have set for ourselves. So enjoying that and then immediately turning our focus to Longwood and preparing for them.”

“Just a quick turnaround, and now we’ve got to shift ourselves to what we got now. And this is the NCAA Tournament, so we’ve got to focus on that. And once everything is over, we will have time to go back and celebrate everything that we have done and what we’re going to do.”