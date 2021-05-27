4 Vols End SEC Tournament Drought with Emphatic Win Over #3 Mississippi State

HOOVER, Ala. – No. 4 Tennessee scored early and often in a 12-2 run-rule victory over No. 3 Mississippi State on Thursday at the Hoover Met.

The second-seeded Vols jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the second inning and never looked back, earning their first win in the SEC Tournament since 2007.

Chad Dallas gave the Vols an outstanding start on the mound, holding the Bulldogs’ high-powered lineup to just one run on six hits in 6.2 innings of work to earn the win. With the victory, Dallas improved to 10-1 on the year and moved into a tie for 10th on UT’s single-season wins list.

Liam Spence and Max Ferguson gave the Big Orange a major jolt at the top of the order, finishing with three hits apiece while combining for four runs and five RBI. Pete Derkay had the biggest hit of the day, blasting a three-run homer during Tennessee’s four-run second inning. The senior designated hitter finished 2-for-4 with two runs and three RBI.

Drew Gilbert (2 H, 2 RBI), Jordan Beck (2 H, 2 R, 1 RBI) and Connor Pavolony (2 H, 3 R, 1 BB) also had productive days at the dish for the Big Orange.