4 Vols announce transfer plans 2 days after Pruitt’s firing

Knoxville, TN -- Tennessee has fired football coach Jeremy Pruitt, two assistants and seven members of the Volunteers' recruiting and support staff for cause after an internal investigation found what the university chancellor called ``serious violations of NCAA rules.'' Chancellor Donde Plowman said Pruitt was responsible for overseeing the program. Tennessee has been conducting an internal investigation since at least the middle of November into alleged recruiting violations. Pruitt's firing means Tennessee will be looking for its fifth different coach since the Vols last won the Southeastern Conference Eastern Division title in 2007. Pruitt's team went 3-7 last season.