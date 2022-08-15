(WJHL) — After 4 visits to Texas everyone figured Jordan Matthews would commit to the Texas Longhorns, but he had a different kind of orange in mind.

After just one trip to Tennessee nearly two months ago was enough for the Vols to sell him on his opportunity in their Big Orange secondary and pull off an upset for one of the top targets in the country.

“Jordan Matthews/I feel like they had the best situation for me at heart, I followed my heart, I trust the process and it led me to this school. Coach Martinez, coach Heupel, coach Banks, they’ve all been great to me and I feel like this is the school I can thrive at and be at for the next 3 to 4 years.”