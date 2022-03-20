KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – No. 2 Tennessee jumped out to an early 3-0 lead and held off South Carolina to clinch the weekend series with a 5-2 victory on Saturday afternoon at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

Sophomore right hander Chase Dollander improved to 3-0 on the year after tossing five solid innings in his SEC debut. The Evans, Georgia, native allowed just one run on three hits and struck out seven on the day.

Jordan Beck paced the Vols at the plate, going 3-for-4 with a homer and two runs scored. Jorel Ortega also had a pair of hits and drove in two runs with a couple of clutch two-out hits.