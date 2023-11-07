KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Jewel Spear’s five three-pointers spearheaded No. 11/12 Tennessee’s offensive attack in a 93-64 season-opening victory over Florida A&M on Tuesday night at Food City Center.



The 5-foot-10 senior guard posted an impressive 20 points, tied for second-most in program history by a transfer in her Lady Vol debut. Spear, who joined UT after three seasons at Wake Forest, made seven of 12 field goal attempts, including five-of-10 shooting beyond the arc.

Tennessee’s defense stepped up to close out the game, holding the Rattlers to just 30-percent shooting in the final period. The Lady Vols produced a 9-0 scoring streak in the final minutes, paced by Striplin’s three field goals, to secure the 93-64 victory.