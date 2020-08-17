Tennessee Vols to open football season at South Carolina

(WJHL) — The Southeastern Conference on Monday announced its week one games for the 2020 football season.
The Tennessee Volunteers will open the season with a road trip to face the South Carolina Gamecocks on Sept. 26.
SEC teams are playing conference-only schedules this season.
The full schedule will be unveiled at 7 p.m. on SEC Now.
Here’s a look at week one games:
Alabama at Missouri
Georgia at Arkansas
Kentucky at Auburn
Florida at Ole Miss
Mississippi State at LSU
Tennessee at South Carolina
Vanderbilt at Texas A&M