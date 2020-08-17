Tennessee Vols to open football season at South Carolina

Tennessee quarterback Jarrett Guarantano (2) looks for a receiver in the first half of an NCAA college football game against South Carolina, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

(WJHL) — The Southeastern Conference on Monday announced its week one games for the 2020 football season.

The Tennessee Volunteers will open the season with a road trip to face the South Carolina Gamecocks on Sept. 26.

SEC teams are playing conference-only schedules this season.

The full schedule will be unveiled at 7 p.m. on SEC Now.

Here’s a look at week one games:

Alabama at Missouri

Georgia at Arkansas

Kentucky at Auburn

Florida at Ole Miss

Mississippi State at LSU

Tennessee at South Carolina

Vanderbilt at Texas A&M