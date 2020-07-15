Tennessee Vols: Multiple athletes have tested positive for coronavirus this month

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The University of Tennessee Athletic Department confirmed Wednesday that multiple athletes have tested postive for COVID-19 in testing done since the Fourth of July.

The teams that are back on campus are football, men’s basketball, women’s basketball, and volleyball. Soccer players are returning in a multi-phase schedule. No breakdown of positive tests by team has been released.

Two Tennessee basketball players tested positive after returning to campus in late June.

This is a developing story that will be updated as additional information becomes available.

