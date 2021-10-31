Tennessee men’s basketball returns to the court, dominates Lenoir-Rhyne in exhibition opener

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The preseason No. 18 Volunteers cruised past the visiting Bears in an exhibition tune-up on Saturday afternoon, 103-62.

The Big Orange drained 17 three-pointers on the afternoon, which would have been a regular-season program record. The team shot 51.3 percent from the field and 37 percent (17-46) from behind the arc.

Five-star recruit Kennedy Chandler shone bright in Thompson-Boling Arena in his first action. He poured in a game-high 21 points. Fellow freshman Brandon Huntley-Hatfield chipped in 15 points, as well, while three more Vols scored in double figures.

“Well we kind of went in some what with a set pattern that we thought we’d try to move some guys around,” head coach Rick Barnes said after the game. “I don’t know if I could tell you what we found out about a rotation yet. It will get back to guys doing the detailed things.”

Tennessee opens the regular season on Tuesday, November 9, when they welcome UT-Martin to Knoxville. Tip-off between the Skyhawks and Volunteers is scheduled for 7 p.m.