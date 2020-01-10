Team effort guides Milligan over Truett

MILLIGAN COLLEGE, Tenn. (Jan. 9, 2020) – Four members of the Milligan College men’s basketball team made it into the double digit scoring column to help the Buffs defeat Truett McConnell University 84-68, Thursday night inside Steve Lacy Fieldhouse. With Thursday’s win the Buffs advance to 9-6 (8-4 AAC) and move into a tie for third place with Bryan College in the Appalachian Athletic Conference standings. Game flow The Bears led for the first three minutes of play before a free throw by Jacob Cawood put the Buffs in the lead where they would stay the rest of the night. Milligan increased their lead by 17 points after a 13-7 run right before the 10 minute mark. A three-pointer by Cawood six minutes later would give Milligan an 18 point lead and help him lead the Buffs into halftime with a game high of 10 points. At the half Milligan led 47-33, shooting 53.1% in field goal percentage. After the break Milligan went on another 13-7 run, increasing their lead by 20. Milligan worked hard in the paint with eight of their 13 points from the run coming from down low. Free throws were also a key part in the Buffs dominant second half as they were 10-for-12 from the free throw line. By the numbers Cawood finished with a game high of 21 points, going 8-for-9 in field goal attempts. Desean Green followed behind him with 17 points and nine rebounds. Trevor Hensley and Mike Featherston rounded out the double digit column with 13 and 12 points respectively and each recording six rebounds. Overall Milligan finished with a field goal percentage of 50% and shot 84.2% in free throws. Milligan had 34 points in the paint. Up next Milligan travels to Johnson University for a non-conference matchup on Monday, Jan. 13, at 7:30 p.m. The Buffs then travel to Kentucky Christian University on Wednesday, Jan. 15, for an AAC matchup before returning to Steve Lacy Fieldhouse for another AAC matchup against Columbia International University on Jan. 18.