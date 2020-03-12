SoCon suspends athletic competition

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WJHL) — Due to concerns over the COVID-19 coronavirus, the Southern Conference has suspended athletic competition.

The conference says the suspension will last through March 30.

The decision was made at the recommendation of the league’s Council of Presidents and athletics directors and with input from NCAA, conference, and school administrators.

“Our membership feels that it is imperative to protect the health and welfare of our student-athletes, coaches, staff and fans by suspending athletic competition due to this very serious virus,” said SoCon Commissioner Jim Schaus.

The conference says it will continue to monitor the coronavirus situation and re-evaluate the potential for resuming competition.