SoCon cancels all athletics through the end of the academic year

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WJHL) — The Southern Conference has decided to cancel all athletics for the remainder of the 2019-2020 academic year.

The league’s Council of Presidents and directors of athletics voted unanimously to cancel all athletics-related activities, including competitions, championships, organized practices, and meetings due to the COVID-19 coronavirus threat.

“My heart breaks for those student-athletes who will not get the opportunity to compete in Southern Conference regular-season and championship events this year as well as some potentially in NCAA championships,” Commissioner Jim Schaus said. “However, protecting their health will always be most important and supporting their welfare our hallmark.”

The SoCon previously suspended athletic competition last week.