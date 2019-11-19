Six scorers in double figures lead King to win over Lee

College Sports

by: Travis Chell Director of Athletic Communications

Posted: / Updated:

BRISTOL, Tenn. – The King University men’s basketball team posted their fourth straight win with a well-earned victory over Lee University on Monday night. The Tornado used a run in the second half to gain control while Mike Salomon and Damion Ottman both posted double-doubles in the 99-85 triumph.

THE BASICS
FINAL SCORE: King 99, Lee 85
LOCATION: Student Center Complex; Bristol, Tenn.
RECORDS: King 4-0; Lee 2-2

HOW IT HAPPENED

First Half

·         The first half went back-and-forth as the Tornado shot 51.5 percent from the floor and held Lee to a 39.1 field goal percentage.

·         A layup from Ottman and Justin Frazier triple gave King an early 13-7 lead.

·         The game stayed within two possessions until the Tornado went a 10-2 run to open up a 32-20 lead with seven minutes remaining until halftime.

·         Jordan Floyd scored five points at the start of the run and Chad Dreswick forced a Lee timeout with a bucket that put the Tornado ahead by 12.

·         A Justin Frazier trifecta gave King their largest lead of the game at 42-28 before the Flames started to chip away at the deficit over the final three minutes.

·         Lee scored 11 of the final 13 points in the first half, including eth final six points, cutting the King lead to 44-39 at the break.

Second Half

·         Frazier stretched the King lead to 46-39 in the opening minutes of the second half, but the Flames answered with a run.

·         Lee scored nine straight points, their longest run of the game to take a 48-46 lead before the teams started to trade blows.

·         King made their move when Josh Releford connected from long range. Floyd followed with two triples to vault King into a 60-52 lead and force a Lee timeout.

·         The Flames fought back to pull within 66-65, but Releford came up with back-to-back triples to bring the momentum back to King.

·         King led 76-72 with five minutes remaining before a pair of Salomon buckets in the paint and a three-point play from Brown stretched the King lead back to nine.

·         From there, King closed out the win at the free throw line, making all 12 of their attempts over the final two minutes.

·         In the second half, King went 15-for-15 from the free throw line as they took the contest 99-85.

INSIDE THE BOX SCORE

·         King shot 95.8 percent from the free throw line, going 23-for-24 from the charity stripe.

·         Floyd led King with 29 points, going 9-for-9 from the free throw line.

·         Releford poured in 20 points and added six rebounds.

·         Frazier added 14 points while Ottman and Salomon both posted double-doubles.

·         Ottman went for 13 points and 10 rebounds while Salomon added 10 points and 10 rebounds.

FOR THE FOES

·         Ryan Montgomery led Lee with 28 points and five rebounds.

·         Michael McGuirk posted 17 points and seven rebounds.

BEYOND THE BOX SCORE

·         The double-doubles for Ottman and Salomon are their first of the season.

·         The 10 rebounds for Ottman are a career-best.

·         Releford’s 20 points mark a career-high.

UP NEXT

·         King returns to the court in the Student Center Complex on Saturday when they host Clayton State University at 4:00 p.m.

·         Lee travels to Auburn University at Montgomery on Saturday afternoon.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss