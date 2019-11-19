Six scorers in double figures lead King to win over Lee

BRISTOL, Tenn. – The King University men’s basketball team posted their fourth straight win with a well-earned victory over Lee University on Monday night. The Tornado used a run in the second half to gain control while Mike Salomon and Damion Ottman both posted double-doubles in the 99-85 triumph.

THE BASICS

FINAL SCORE: King 99, Lee 85

LOCATION: Student Center Complex; Bristol, Tenn.

RECORDS: King 4-0; Lee 2-2

HOW IT HAPPENED

First Half

· The first half went back-and-forth as the Tornado shot 51.5 percent from the floor and held Lee to a 39.1 field goal percentage.

· A layup from Ottman and Justin Frazier triple gave King an early 13-7 lead.

· The game stayed within two possessions until the Tornado went a 10-2 run to open up a 32-20 lead with seven minutes remaining until halftime.

· Jordan Floyd scored five points at the start of the run and Chad Dreswick forced a Lee timeout with a bucket that put the Tornado ahead by 12.

· A Justin Frazier trifecta gave King their largest lead of the game at 42-28 before the Flames started to chip away at the deficit over the final three minutes.

· Lee scored 11 of the final 13 points in the first half, including eth final six points, cutting the King lead to 44-39 at the break.

Second Half

· Frazier stretched the King lead to 46-39 in the opening minutes of the second half, but the Flames answered with a run.

· Lee scored nine straight points, their longest run of the game to take a 48-46 lead before the teams started to trade blows.

· King made their move when Josh Releford connected from long range. Floyd followed with two triples to vault King into a 60-52 lead and force a Lee timeout.

· The Flames fought back to pull within 66-65, but Releford came up with back-to-back triples to bring the momentum back to King.

· King led 76-72 with five minutes remaining before a pair of Salomon buckets in the paint and a three-point play from Brown stretched the King lead back to nine.

· From there, King closed out the win at the free throw line, making all 12 of their attempts over the final two minutes.

· In the second half, King went 15-for-15 from the free throw line as they took the contest 99-85.

INSIDE THE BOX SCORE

· King shot 95.8 percent from the free throw line, going 23-for-24 from the charity stripe.

· Floyd led King with 29 points, going 9-for-9 from the free throw line.

· Releford poured in 20 points and added six rebounds.

· Frazier added 14 points while Ottman and Salomon both posted double-doubles.

· Ottman went for 13 points and 10 rebounds while Salomon added 10 points and 10 rebounds.

FOR THE FOES

· Ryan Montgomery led Lee with 28 points and five rebounds.

· Michael McGuirk posted 17 points and seven rebounds.

BEYOND THE BOX SCORE

· The double-doubles for Ottman and Salomon are their first of the season.

· The 10 rebounds for Ottman are a career-best.

· Releford’s 20 points mark a career-high.

UP NEXT

· King returns to the court in the Student Center Complex on Saturday when they host Clayton State University at 4:00 p.m.

· Lee travels to Auburn University at Montgomery on Saturday afternoon.